Cache Valley League of Women Voters Meet the Candidates 2026 Night 1

The League of Women Voters of Cache Valley is hosting Meet the Candidates Nights on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, 2026 giving Cache Valley voters an opportunity to ask questions and hear directly from candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, State Legislature, County Council, State Board of Education, Cache County School Board, and Cache Water District Board. Both forums will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Logan, moderated by Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams. You can also view the forums at www.upr.org and on the Utah Public Radio YouTube channel.