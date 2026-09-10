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Both Sides of the Aisle

Climate change, gender partisanship, and Utah's MLB bid

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the noticeable impacts of climate change, how best to approach climate politics, whether the conflict with Iran qualifies as a war, how Trump's Cabinet members navigate international affairs, and the partisan split across gender lines. They also discuss Utah's candidacy for a Major League Baseball team, the investment it would bring to the state, college football, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Gov. Spencer Cox's new book, and what will be the governor's political legacy.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Climate ChangeIran WarGenderBaseballUtah Shakespeare FestivalSpencer Cox
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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