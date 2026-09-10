Climate change, gender partisanship, and Utah's MLB bid

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the noticeable impacts of climate change, how best to approach climate politics, whether the conflict with Iran qualifies as a war, how Trump's Cabinet members navigate international affairs, and the partisan split across gender lines. They also discuss Utah's candidacy for a Major League Baseball team, the investment it would bring to the state, college football, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Gov. Spencer Cox's new book, and what will be the governor's political legacy.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.