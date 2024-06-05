© 2024 Utah Public Radio
USU's art museum offers free studio classes with an art therapist in June

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:42 AM MDT
Susie Andruk teaching a free studio art class at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art.
Shaylee Briones
Susie Andruk teaching a free studio art class at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art.

Utah State University's Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is putting together free, open studio art classes, led by an art therapist, with different themes and ways to connect with art.

“Creating Wellness” will take place June 7, 14, and 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art and is open to the public.

The intention behind these classes is for people to connect with their creativity and have art therapeutically help them.

“We want to welcome everyone and especially people that feel, maybe a little daunted by the creative process. We want to nurture them into the benefits, in that regard,” NEHMA’s art therapist, Susie Andruk Selger, said.

Selger will be leading these sessions.

“My role is to go around and talk with people about what they're creating. And encourage them about the creative process that there's no mistakes and that every creation is valid,” Selger said.

There will be different prompts for each of the three days and they go in correlation with the current exhibits in the museum.

The first prompt will be, “How does nature calm your soul, and what images in nature sustain you?”

The second one is about symmetry and bringing balance to life, and the third prompt is creating a landscape where you would like to be.

“I'm hoping that the main takeaway is sort of normalizing that museums are for everyone to enjoy and that they are a place where theres something that everybody is bound to like, or connect and relate to something,” Selger said.
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
