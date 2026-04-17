Utah State's student radio station brings back local music festival

This month, the Utah State University community gathered for Logan City Limits — a mix of local music, businesses, and resources. Aggie Radio Station Manager Max Murray oversaw the event.

“We're here at the Hub stage in the TSC at USU campus," Murray said." We have five local artisan bands from here in Cache Valley. We have a ton of local businesses and sponsors here helping out. It's just a great time for people to discover local music in the community.”

The Student Nutrition Access Center, the university’s on-campus food pantry, tabled at the event to collect donations. Georgia Wilde, the pantry’s student director, said the collaboration helped encourage the community to give.

“We have partnered to create this amazing event where if folks have brought items to donate to our on-campus food pantry, we're able to give them exclusive posters and sticker sheets, as well as raffle tickets for some awesome prizes from our local bands, some great merch," Wilde said.

She added that it was also a way to raise awareness about the food pantry

“We're here to show the community what great work that we do and to come and make a difference," she said, "and then also listen to some great music."

After some bad weather forced a last-minute venue change, attendees like musician Jack Brady were glad the festival’s return was still a success.

“I think — considering the venue change with the weather — Aggie Radio, I think, handled it real well,” he said.

Sophie Anderson, a festival attendee, echoed that sentiment and expressed the importance of bringing the community together.

“I'm so glad the turnout is good, especially for it being the first time in a while we've had this," she said. "Anytime we can bring the community together to celebrate local talent, we should."