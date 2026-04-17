Corner Concert Series: KIN

This week we welcome the talented local musician, KIN, into our corner. KIN is the type of artist that makes everything look and sound effortless. Since the minute she walked into the station she seemed to feel right at home despite the obvious nerves that come with performing on the Corner Concert Series. Gliding through soundcheck and camera setup with witty humor and picking bits of tunes on her guitar, I could tell she was about to perform one of our most memorable Corner Concert episodes.

KIN delivers beautiful storytelling through Taylor Swift-level lyrics and vocals similar to Olivia Dean and Lizzy McAlpine, all packaged into one local Cache Valley artist. She bounces from song to song with grace and a few quick remarks, reminiscing on which love affair inspired each one. And we'd be remiss not to mention her incredibly impressive vocal range — starting with "The Exception" into "Tongue Tied," KIN takes us from the depths to the highest peak of having a crush. She closes out her set with her upcoming single "Chameleon" (releasing April 23rd), leaving you wanting more. We hope you become just as enchanted with KIN as we were the minute she strummed her guitar — and specifically, we hope her performance of "By August" hits you right in the heart like it did ours.

SET LIST:

1. The Exception

2. Tongue Tied

3. Loose Cannon

4. By August

5. Chameleon

MUSICIANS:

KIN – Vocals & Guitar

CORNER CONCERT TEAM:

Producer & Director: Emma Karren

Editor: Chloe Miller

Audio Director: Nicholas Porath

Audio Engineer: CJ Rudolph

Videographers: Chloe Miller, Emma Karren

Production Assistant: Nathan Dahle

Executive Producer: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Executive Directors: Bryan Stalvey, Kerry Bringhurst, Tom Williams

Audio Consultant: Ryan Conger

Series Creator: Emma Karren

Support Corner Concert and Utah Public Radio by donating here.

More from KIN:

Instagram

Spotify

More from UPR:

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Interested in being a featured musical artist? Contact Emma Karren at emma.karren@usu.edu or Nathan Dahle at nathan.dahle@usu.edu.

