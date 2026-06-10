Northern Utah residents gather for a third year of free, live concerts

As the summer season begins to set in, Logan’s music scene is coming together in its third year of putting on free, live concerts for its community.

A little over 50 people sit in lawn chairs they brought from home to enjoy a recreation of classic rock from their youth.

“Interesting crowd that comes out. There's a combination of the summer citizens from Arizona, and then the music lovers from the valley,” says Mike, who didn’t give his last name.

He is a member of the summer citizens. They’re a group of Arizona’s senior citizens who replace the students in Logan during summer months. Mike says he attended last year's concerts and enjoyed it enough to come again.

The band Mike’s seeing tonight is Parrot Nation. They’re a Jimmy Buffet tribute band and have been playing for the past eight years. They’re kicking off this summer's outdoor Alive After 5 event.

Before the show, Cameron Curtis just finished mic checks on the stage with the rest of the band. He is Parrot Nation’s drummer and manager. He says his favorite part of playing live is seeing the audience, big or small.

“If you can, just one person's locked in, that you can play, you can play a whole show for that one person. It makes it fun,” said Curtis.

Among the lawn chairs, Judie Shynan excitedly stands. She says she saw Jimmy Buffet up close at one of his concerts back in the day.

“I'm super excited because I am a Parrot Head, and I have gone to a lot of Jimmy Buffett's concerts, and we just love it, the music," said Shynan.

Julie Cook is the Laub Plaza coordinator. She says she’s helped bring bands to this event for the last three years.

“We just want to offer as much as we can to our families and our communities here," said Cook.

She says they have a really good variety of music this year, and Cache Valley’s music scene is one reason why.

Since last year, Cook has included both newer musicians from Utah State University and musicians who’ve been playing for the past 40 to 60 years.