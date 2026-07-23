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Both Sides of the Aisle

Emma Addams and Mormon Women for Ethical Government

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John DougallEmma Addams
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:05 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani and John Dougall interview Emma Addams, co-executive director for Mormon Women for Ethical Government. They discuss her professional and political background, how she joined MWEG, the organization's creation, mission, and impetus for founding. They also discuss MWEG's participation in the Utah redistricting lawsuit, how the group choose issues and positions to organize around, its core principles, the SAVE America Act, nonpartisanship, neutrality, ethics, and the intersection between religion and politics.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Mormon WomenThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsProposition 4Voting RightsReligionUPR
Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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John Dougall
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Emma Addams
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