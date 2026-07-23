Emma Addams and Mormon Women for Ethical Government

Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani and John Dougall interview Emma Addams, co-executive director for Mormon Women for Ethical Government. They discuss her professional and political background, how she joined MWEG, the organization's creation, mission, and impetus for founding. They also discuss MWEG's participation in the Utah redistricting lawsuit, how the group choose issues and positions to organize around, its core principles, the SAVE America Act, nonpartisanship, neutrality, ethics, and the intersection between religion and politics.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.