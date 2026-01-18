Nitya Nritya Foundation presents the 10th Nitya Nritya Festival at Kingsbury Hall on Friday and Saturday September 11th & 12th at 11:00 a.m.

In this landmark year, we are expanding the geographic footprint of the festival to two locations in the valley.

Friday, September 11, 2026

Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center

&

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kingsbury Hall

Program Material and tickets here!

The event poster is attached to this message.

We look forward to your participation in this enriching event and sincerely appreciate your support in our mission to foster world-class art and cultural dialog within the Salt Lake Valley.