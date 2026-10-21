THE 2026 ADOPT-A-NATIVE-ELDER NAVAJO RUG SHOW & SALE runs November 6–8 at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge in Park City.

Celebrate 40 years of serving Navajo Elders at one of the most extraordinary cultural and shopping experiences of the year! The Adopt-A-Native-Elder Navajo Rug Show & Sale brings together breathtaking Navajo weavings, beautiful jewelry, cultural traditions, and the opportunity to directly support the talented Elders and weavers who keep these traditions alive.

✨ FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 | OPENING NIGHT | 6:00 PM

Be part of an unforgettable evening featuring:

Spectacular, authentic Navajo rugs and artwork

A live auction with extraordinary packages you won’t want to miss

Passed small plates and refreshments

🎟️ Opening Night Tickets: $50

Purchase tickets in advance by calling Adopt-A-Native-Elder at 801-474-0535, or buy them at the door on Friday evening.

🌟 MAKE IT EXTRAORDINARY WITH DEER VALLEY’S VIP EXPERIENCE!

Enjoy an exclusive experience featuring:

✨ Early access to the show and the opportunity to purchase rugs before the public opening

A private presentation of this year’s theme rugs

A special talk about the Adopt-A-Native-Elder Program

Private access to a bar at Snow Park Lodge

A curated selection of small plates and more substantial dining options

Reserve your VIP experience directly through Deer Valley on Tock:

🔗 Book VIP Tickets:

https://www.exploretock.com/deer-valley-resort-park-city/event/private/281a1a26-771c-41ca-9dc2-deab71a01ce8

🪶 SATURDAY & SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7–8 | FREE ADMISSION!

Bring your family and friends to enjoy two days of:

Exquisite Navajo rugs, weavings, and jewelry for sale

Weaving and cultural demonstrations

An opportunity to experience and celebrate Navajo artistry and traditions

EVERY PURCHASE MAKES A DIFFERENCE.

At the Adopt-A-Native-Elder Navajo Rug Show & Sale, the weavers set their own prices and receive 100% of the proceeds from their sales. Every rug and piece of jewelry purchased helps a Navajo family sustain themselves in their traditional way, on their ancestral homelands.

As the world’s largest nonprofit Indigenous art show, this is more than a shopping experience. It is a celebration of culture, craftsmanship, community, and 40 years of honoring the wisdom, resilience, and traditions of Navajo Elders.

Bring your friends. Discover a treasure. Meet the artists. Build a Bridge of Hope.

Join us November 6–8 at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge and help us celebrate 40 years of serving Navajo Elders