2027 Winter Farmers Market - Ogden
2027 Winter Farmers Market - Ogden
The 2027 Winter Farmers Market in Ogden will take place at Ogden Union Station (2501 Wall Ave) from 10:00AM to 2:00PM from January 23th to February 27th, 2027 on Saturdays. Each week they have Community Yoga, and there are other events depending on the date such as Ogden Curling Club demonstrations and Urban Backyard Farming.
Ogden Union Station
Free
Every week through Feb 27, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Farmers Market Ogden
Ogden Union Station
2501 Wall AvenueOgden, Utah