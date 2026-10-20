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2027 Winter Farmers Market - Ogden

2027 Winter Farmers Market - Ogden

The 2027 Winter Farmers Market in Ogden will take place at Ogden Union Station (2501 Wall Ave) from 10:00AM to 2:00PM from January 23th to February 27th, 2027 on Saturdays. Each week they have Community Yoga, and there are other events depending on the date such as Ogden Curling Club demonstrations and Urban Backyard Farming.

Ogden Union Station
Free
Every week through Feb 27, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Farmers Market Ogden
https://farmersmarketogden.com/
Ogden Union Station
2501 Wall Avenue
Ogden, Utah