Broadway Centre Cinema in Salt Lake City will host a summer film showdown: Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en (Seven) on August 28 & 29. The screenings start at 7:00 p.m.

Brace yourself August 28 & 29 — Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en.

Two unforgettable cinematic mind-benders at the 5th Annual Summer Showdown! Both films, each night at SLFS’s Downtown Broadway Cinemas.

🎟 Tickets & showtimes: https://slfstix.org/

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