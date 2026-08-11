5th Annual Summer Showdown
5th Annual Summer Showdown
Broadway Centre Cinema in Salt Lake City will host a summer film showdown: Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en (Seven) on August 28 & 29. The screenings start at 7:00 p.m.
Brace yourself August 28 & 29 — Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en.
Two unforgettable cinematic mind-benders at the 5th Annual Summer Showdown! Both films, each night at SLFS’s Downtown Broadway Cinemas.
🎟 Tickets & showtimes: https://slfstix.org/
Donor Supported. Non-Profit. No Added Fees.
Broadway Centre Cinemas
$13.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Salt Lake Film Society
(801) 321-0310
Artist Group Info
ella@fuelmarketing.com
Broadway Centre Cinemas
111 E Broadway (300 S), Suite 99 Salt Lake City, Utah 84111Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
(801) 321-0310