© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5th Annual Summer Showdown

5th Annual Summer Showdown

Broadway Centre Cinema in Salt Lake City will host a summer film showdown: Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en (Seven) on August 28 & 29. The screenings start at 7:00 p.m.

Brace yourself August 28 & 29 — Being John Malkovich vs. Se7en.
Two unforgettable cinematic mind-benders at the 5th Annual Summer Showdown! Both films, each night at SLFS’s Downtown Broadway Cinemas.
🎟 Tickets & showtimes: https://slfstix.org/
Donor Supported. Non-Profit. No Added Fees.

Broadway Centre Cinemas
$13.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Salt Lake Film Society
(801) 321-0310
https://slfstix.org/broadway/tower-of-terror/tremors-1990-tower-of-terror-2025

Artist Group Info

ella@fuelmarketing.com
Broadway Centre Cinemas
111 E Broadway (300 S), Suite 99 Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
(801) 321-0310
https://slfstix.org/broadway/tower-of-terror/tremors-1990-tower-of-terror-2025