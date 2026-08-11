5th Annual Summer Showdown
5th Annual Summer Showdown
Broadway Centre Cinema will host a summer film showdown: Punk! vs. Orgazmo on September 4th and 5th. The screenings start at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, September 4 & 5 — SLC Punk! (presented in 35mm) vs. Orgazmo in the final Summer Showdown face-off.
See both films, each night at Salt Lake Film Society's Downtown Broadway Cinemas.
Which cult favorite will close out the summer with a bang?
Tickets & showtimes: https://slfstix.org/
Donor Supported. Non-Profit. No Added Fees.
Broadway Centre Cinemas
$13.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Salt Lake Film Society
(801) 321-0310
Broadway Centre Cinemas
111 E Broadway (300 S), Suite 99 Salt Lake City, Utah 84111Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
(801) 321-0310