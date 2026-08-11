5th Annual Summer Showdown

Broadway Centre Cinema will host a summer film showdown: Punk! vs. Orgazmo on September 4th and 5th. The screenings start at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 4 & 5 — SLC Punk! (presented in 35mm) vs. Orgazmo in the final Summer Showdown face-off.

See both films, each night at Salt Lake Film Society's Downtown Broadway Cinemas.

Which cult favorite will close out the summer with a bang?

Tickets & showtimes: https://slfstix.org/

Donor Supported. Non-Profit. No Added Fees.

