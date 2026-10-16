American Festival chorus and Orchestra presents a celebration of music for choir, Oregon, and brass on Saturday, October 17th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines concert hall on the USU campus in Logan with special guest Dr. Richard Elliott and the Utah Symphony brass. Tickets are 15 to $45 for ages 8 and up. Tickets at 435-797-8022 or Americanfestivalchorus.org