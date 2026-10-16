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A celebration of music for choir, Oregon, and brass

A celebration of music for choir, Oregon, and brass

American Festival chorus and Orchestra presents a celebration of music for choir, Oregon, and brass on Saturday, October 17th at 7:30 p.m. in the Daines concert hall on the USU campus in Logan with special guest Dr. Richard Elliott and the Utah Symphony brass. Tickets are 15 to $45 for ages 8 and up. Tickets at 435-797-8022 or Americanfestivalchorus.org

Daines Concert Hall
$15 to $45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

American Festival Chorus and Orchestra
http://www.americanfestivalchorus.org/
Daines Concert Hall
1170 E 700 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
https://cca.usu.edu/