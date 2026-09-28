A Night at the Oscars with Eric Rigler - Southwest Symphony

Southwest Symphony presents A Night at the Oscars on Saturday October 23rd and 24th at 7:00 p.m. in the America First performance hall in St George.

Experience the soundtracks of cinema’s most iconic moments performed by the musician who helped create them. Eric Rigler, recognized as the world’s most recorded uilleann piper and whistler, brings the soaring melodies of Hollywood to the stage for a sophisticated evening of film music. From the haunting strains of Braveheart and Titanic to the driving energy of How to Train Your Dragon, this performance highlights the raw emotional power that the bagpipes and pennywhistle lend to the silver screen.

The program moves beyond standard orchestral arrangements to offer a deep dive into the textures of Academy Award-winning scores. Alongside the rugged, frontier themes of Last of the Mohicans, the ensemble will deliver an evocative rendition of music from The Godfather. This is a high-caliber musical event designed for film enthusiasts and fans of world-class instrumentation alike, celebrating the definitive sounds of modern cinematography.

SPONSORED BY ABE ASHTON AND ASSOCIATES