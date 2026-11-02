Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival: The Stranger/L'Étranger
Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival: The Stranger/L'Étranger
The world languages and cultures department at Utah State University and Logan will host a screening of the French film The Stranger. On Tuesday November 10th at 6:00 p.m. in room 150 of the fine Arts visual building.
Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival: The Stranger/L'Étranger
The Stranger/L'Étranger (2025) [R], a new adaptation of the Camus novel, with stunning black and white cinematography. Thought-provoking, philosophical film. In French with subtitles. Part of the Albertine Cinémathèque-French Embassy film festival. Followed by brief Q&A and discussion. Popcorn/candy provided.
When
Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Where
Fine Arts Visual
Room: 150
USU Fine Arts Visual Building room 150
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
World Languages and Cultures Department at Utah State University
Artist Group Info
christajones@gmail.com
USU Fine Arts Visual Building room 150
Fine Arts-VisualLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-7985