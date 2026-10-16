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Alice in Wonderland: and evening of Opera scenes by student composers

Alice in Wonderland: and evening of Opera scenes by student composers

The USU Composition Studio presents Alice in wonderland an Good evening of Opera scenes by student composers on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. and the Russell won this Performance help on the USU Logan campus.

USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

USU Caine College of the Arts/Music Department
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts Center
Logan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall or https://wasserman.usu.edu