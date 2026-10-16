Alice in Wonderland: and evening of Opera scenes by student composers
Alice in Wonderland: and evening of Opera scenes by student composers
The USU Composition Studio presents Alice in wonderland an Good evening of Opera scenes by student composers on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. and the Russell won this Performance help on the USU Logan campus.
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USU Caine College of the Arts/Music Department
USU Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
USU Campus just west of Chase Fine Arts CenterLogan, Utah 84322
435-797-3204
music@usu.edu