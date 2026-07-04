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America 250 with Good Times & John & Abigail Adams

America 250 with Good Times & John & Abigail Adams

The public is invited to hear the Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band and a reenactment of John and Abigail Adams' 1776 Remembrance at the Logan Tabernacle on Sunday July 5th at 6:30 p.m.

No tickets are required.

Logan Tabernacle
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Logan Tabernacle Interfaith Events Committee and Cache Community Connections
Logan Tabernacle
50 Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
thecenter1222@gmail.com
www.centerforpregnancychoices.org