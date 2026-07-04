America 250 with Good Times & John & Abigail Adams
America 250 with Good Times & John & Abigail Adams
The public is invited to hear the Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band and a reenactment of John and Abigail Adams' 1776 Remembrance at the Logan Tabernacle on Sunday July 5th at 6:30 p.m.
No tickets are required.
Logan Tabernacle
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Logan Tabernacle Interfaith Events Committee and Cache Community Connections
Logan Tabernacle
50 Main StreetLogan, Utah 84321
thecenter1222@gmail.com