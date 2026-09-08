Ashley Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays, July 11th to October 3rd from 9:00AM to 1:00PM at 225 East Main Vernal, Utah. In 2026, the Ashley Valley Farmers Market marks its 19th year! While the market has evolved over the years, it remains true to its original mission: offering locally grown produce, handcrafted artisan goods, and delicious locally prepared foods. They invite everyone to visit, explore, and become part of their vibrant market community.