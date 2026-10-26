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Beethoven's Ghost

Beethoven's Ghost

Beethoven's Ghost is a concert October 26th at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell Wanlass performance hall on the USU campus in Logan featuring Ben Logan on piano, William Hagen on violin and Anne Francis Bayless on cello.

Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts & Sciences
(408) 705-8259
nora.tavana@usu.edu
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall