Beethoven's Ghost
Beethoven's Ghost
Beethoven's Ghost is a concert October 26th at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell Wanlass performance hall on the USU campus in Logan featuring Ben Logan on piano, William Hagen on violin and Anne Francis Bayless on cello.
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USU College of Arts & Sciences
(408) 705-8259
nora.tavana@usu.edu
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab WalkwayLogan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu