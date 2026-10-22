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Beyond the Book

Beyond the Book

USU first lady Camille Mortensen hosts beyond the book, quarterly book club with meaningful conversations on Monday November 4th at 6:30 p.m. in the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art on the USU campus in Logan. This month, read Stitched by Eli McCann.

Looking for a unique way to connect with others through books and art? Join Camille Mortensen for Beyond the Book, a quarterly book club where great books spark meaningful conversations and connection. Read the featured book beforehand, then gather in a fun, informal setting to explore timeless themes through discussion, art from the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, and insights from a guest expert.

This month, read Stitched by New York Times bestselling author Eli McCann. Stitched is set in Utah, telling the heart-warming story of two feuding quilting clubs from Cache Valley and Ogden.

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
650 North 1100 East
Logan, Utah 84322
4357970165
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu