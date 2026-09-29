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Beyond the Book with USU First Lady Camille Mortensen.

Beyond the Book with USU First Lady Camille Mortensen.

Beyond the Book is a quarterly book club where books spark meaningful conversations and connections. The next gathering will take place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum Of Art at 650 N 1100 E downtown Logan on November 10th from 6:30–8:00PM. Open to all, RSVP is required.

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
https://artmuseum.usu.edu/
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 East
Logan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu