Beyond the Book with USU First Lady Camille Mortensen.
Beyond the Book with USU First Lady Camille Mortensen.
Beyond the Book is a quarterly book club where books spark meaningful conversations and connections. The next gathering will take place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum Of Art at 650 N 1100 E downtown Logan on November 10th from 6:30–8:00PM. Open to all, RSVP is required.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu