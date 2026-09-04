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Bouquet: In Memoriam, Ad Libitum

Bouquet: In Memoriam, Ad Libitum

Join Dr. Jeiran Hasan, flute and Amy Glenn, piano, to premiere Andrew Maxfield's "Bouquet for Flute and Piano." On Friday September 18th at 7:30 p.m. in the Russell/Wanlass performance hall on the USU campus in Logan.

Works of other living composers will be featuring including Ian Clarke, Lala Jafarova, and Chen Yi.

Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/music/
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall