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Cache Symphony Concert

Cache Symphony Concert

Cache Symphony Orchestra presents Echoes of the Homeland, a concert in the Danes Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan on Saturday November 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Listen to the echoes of the homeland through the uplifting dances of Khachaturian and Enescu and the sweeping melodies of Rachmaninoff in our upcoming concert.

Daines Concert Hall
$0-$12
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cache Symphony Orchestra
4357701350
cacheorchestra@gmail.com
https://cachesymphonyorchestra.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Cache Symphony Orchestra
cacheorchestra@gmail.com
cachesymphonyorchestra.org
Daines Concert Hall
1170 E 700 N
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
https://cca.usu.edu/