Cache Symphony Concert
Cache Symphony Concert
Cache Symphony Orchestra presents Echoes of the Homeland, a concert in the Danes Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan on Saturday November 14th at 7:30 p.m.
Listen to the echoes of the homeland through the uplifting dances of Khachaturian and Enescu and the sweeping melodies of Rachmaninoff in our upcoming concert.
Daines Concert Hall
$0-$12
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Symphony Orchestra
4357701350
cacheorchestra@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cache Symphony Orchestra
cacheorchestra@gmail.com