© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cache Valley Gardener's Market

Cache Valley Gardener's Market

The Cache Valley Gardener's Market will be open on Saturdays from 9AM-1PM at the historic courthouse in downtown Logan 199 North Main Street.
The market runs through October 17th and showcases locally homegrown produce, fine arts, handmade crafts and live music performances.

Cache County Courthouse
Free
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Cache Valley Gardeners' Market
http://www.gardenersmarket.org.
Cache County Courthouse
199 North Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
https://gardenersmarket.org/