Cache Valley Gardener's Market
Cache Valley Gardener's Market
The Cache Valley Gardener's Market will be open on Saturdays from 9AM-1PM at the historic courthouse in downtown Logan 199 North Main Street.
The market runs through October 17th and showcases locally homegrown produce, fine arts, handmade crafts and live music performances.
Cache County Courthouse
Free
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Cache Valley Gardeners' Market