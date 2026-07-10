The Cache Valley Summer Symphony announces a community concert celebrating America's 250th anniversary on Tuesday July 14th at 7:30 p.m. in Logan High School.

Cache Valley Summer Symphony, sponsored by Logan City Parks & Recreation, is proud to announce a free community concert celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The event, titled "Celebrating America's 250 Years Through Music," will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM inside the Logan High School auditorium.

The orchestra will perform a diverse program honoring American history and culture through sound. Featured orchestral works include timeless patriotic favorites alongside cinematic and theatrical staples like the Star Wars Suite, selections from West Side Story, Hamilton’s "My Shot," and Disney’s classic "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Adding to the evening's festivities, the symphony will share the stage with special guest performers The 4 Hims and acclaimed, award-winning vocal soloist Abigail Geertsen.

Admission to this event is completely free, and no tickets are required for entry. Members of the community are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots.

Event Summary:

What: Cache Valley Summer Symphony: America 250 Concert

Cache Valley Summer Symphony: America 250 Concert When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM Where: Logan High School (162 W 100 S, Logan, UT)

Logan High School (162 W 100 S, Logan, UT) Cost: Free admission

For more information, local residents can scan the informational QR code located on offical event flyer or click here.