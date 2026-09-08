Capitol Reef Farmers' Market is open on Saturdays through October 17th from 3PM-5PM. Located at 100 N 75 E Torrey, Utah. Operating during the growing season, the market provides a platform for local farmers, gardeners, and craftspeople to sell their goods directly to residents and visitors. Vendors typically offer fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, honey, baked goods, and handcrafted items that reflect the region's agricultural heritage.