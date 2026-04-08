The 2026 season of Cinema Under the Stars is set to return to Laub Plaza in downtown Logan, offering a series of free, family-friendly evenings for the Logan community. Starting May 15, neighbors and visitors are invited to gather at 55 North Main every other Friday for hit movies, free popcorn, and community connection.

Friday May 15th The Incredibles

Friday May 29th Shrek

Designed as a welcoming space for all ages, the event transforms the plaza into an open-air theater. This season's lineup features a variety of beloved stories, from the superhero antics of The Incredibles to the magical family dynamics of Encanto and the colorful celebration of Coco.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite blankets and low-back chairs to settle in for the show. Each screening begins at 8:00 PM, providing a perfect way for families to kick off their weekends together in the heart of downtown Logan.

