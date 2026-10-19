Concert in the Canyon
Concert in the Canyon
Fry Street Quartet's CONCERT IN THE CANYON: A Benefit Concert for Stokes Nature Center is on Tuesday April 20th at 6:00 p.m.
Enjoy an intimate evening filled with live music by the internationally recognized Fry Street Quartet. Includes dinner and an opportunity to mingle with the musicians.
April 20, 2027
Concert starts at 6 pm; arrive at 5:30 pm
Stokes Nature Center
$100
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
Artist Group Info
Frye Street Quartet