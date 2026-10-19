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Concert in the Canyon

Concert in the Canyon

Fry Street Quartet's CONCERT IN THE CANYON: A Benefit Concert for Stokes Nature Center is on Tuesday April 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate evening filled with live music by the internationally recognized Fry Street Quartet. Includes dinner and an opportunity to mingle with the musicians.

April 20, 2027

Concert starts at 6 pm; arrive at 5:30 pm

Stokes Nature Center
$100
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
https://logannature.org

Artist Group Info

Frye Street Quartet
https://frystreetquartet.com/
Stokes Nature Center
logannature.org