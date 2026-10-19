Fry Street Quartet's CONCERT IN THE CANYON: A Benefit Concert for Stokes Nature Center is on Tuesday April 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate evening filled with live music by the internationally recognized Fry Street Quartet. Includes dinner and an opportunity to mingle with the musicians.

April 20, 2027

Concert starts at 6 pm; arrive at 5:30 pm