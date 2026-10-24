Deep Love, a ghostly rock opera is playing Thursday October 29th through Saturday October 31st at 7:00 p.m. in the Midvalley Performance Hall. The show for all ages, and funeral attire is recommend.

An annual Halloween tradition! Classic gothic horror meets face-melting rock music in this original production by Garrett Sherwood and Ryan Hayes. Deep Love is show without dialogue—a modern take on the opera—where the characters tell the ghostly story entirely through the veil of a rock & roll concert. It’s a timeless story of four souls (some living, some dead), whose lives are intertwined by their destructive pursuit of the love they cannot live without.

$30 admission. All ages show. Babies in arms do not require a ticket.

Funeral attired recommended.