Downtown Farmers Market in St. George is open for the summer and fall from May to October. It is open every Saturday 8AM-12PM at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St George.

Every event showcases over 60 vendors from all over Washington and Iron Counties, bringing you locally grown produce, pasture raised meats, and unique artisanal products. It has live music every Saturday starting a half hour after the market opens.