Downtown Farmers Market - St George
Downtown Farmers Market - St George
Winter Downtown Farmers Market takes place every Saturday February 6th through April 24th. It is from 10AM - 2PM at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S 400 E in St George. Every event showcases vendors from all over Washington and Iron Counties, bringing you locally grown produce, pasture raised meats, and unique artisanal products. It has live music every Saturday starting a half hour after the market opens.
Vernon Worthen Park
Free
Every week through Apr 24, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Downtown Farmers Market (St. George)
Vernon Worthen Park
300 SouthSt. George, Utah 84770
(435) 627-4560