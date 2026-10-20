Downtown Winter Farmers Market - Salt Lake City
Downtown Winter Farmers Market - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City will be having a Winter Farmers Market (209 E 500 S) from November 14th through April 17th from 10AM to 2PM on Saturdays. At the Downtown Farmers Market, dozens of local growers, artisans, bakers and craftspeople gather inside the former home of the Leonardo to offer their fruits, veggies, art, and other goods.
Salt Lake City Civic Center
Free
Every week through Apr 17, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market
(801) 364-3631
Salt Lake City Civic Center
200 E 400 SSalt Lake City, Utah 84101