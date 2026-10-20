© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Winter Farmers Market - Salt Lake City

Downtown Winter Farmers Market - Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City will be having a Winter Farmers Market (209 E 500 S) from November 14th through April 17th from 10AM to 2PM on Saturdays. At the Downtown Farmers Market, dozens of local growers, artisans, bakers and craftspeople gather inside the former home of the Leonardo to offer their fruits, veggies, art, and other goods.

Salt Lake City Civic Center
Free
Every week through Apr 17, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market
(801) 364-3631
https://www.slcfarmersmarket.org/
Salt Lake City Civic Center
200 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101
https://www.slc.gov/parks/projects/civic-center/