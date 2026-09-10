Draper Farmers Market & Food Truck Night

Draper Sunset Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays until the end of October. It is open from 5-9PM during September and in October it is open from 5-8PM. It also has yoga from 7-8PM. It is located at Smith Fields Park, 200 E 13400 S, Draper. It has over a hundred small local businesses participating each week. There are local vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey, milk, meat, flowers, artisan baked goods, handcrafted soap, art, and much more! It has many food trucks as well.