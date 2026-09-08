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Fall Farmers Market Ogden

Fall Farmers Market Ogden

Ogden Farmers Market is open for the fall season on Saturdays September 26th through October 17th from 9AM-2PM at Historic 25th Street in Ogden, Utah. Fall Market by Farmers Market Ogden celebrates the harvest season with a rich pattern of autumn colors and flavors. As the air turns crisp, the 300 block of Historic 25th Street welcomes 100+ local farmers, food producers, and artisans bringing seasonal specialties like pumpkins, squashes, and freshly pressed cider.

Historic 25th Street
Free
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Event Supported By

Farmers Market Ogden
https://farmersmarketogden.com/
Historic 25th Street