Festival City Farmers Market
Festival City Farmers Market
Festival City Farmers Market is open for the summer season on Saturdays at 9AM-1PM from May to October at 100 West University Blvd in Cedar City. The Market has been gathering farmers, artisans, bakers, and musicians in the heart of Cedar City every Saturday for the past 15 years. From local farmers to bakers to artisans, they carefully curate a weekly lineup of vendors who offer unique products and services, ensuring every booth at Festival City Farmers Market is a standout.
100 West University Blvd in Cedar City
Free
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Festival City Farmers Market
festivalcityfarmersmarket@gmail.com
100 West University Blvd in Cedar City
100 West University BlvdCedar City, Utah 84720