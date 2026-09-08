Festival City Farmers Market is open for the summer season on Saturdays at 9AM-1PM from May to October at 100 West University Blvd in Cedar City. The Market has been gathering farmers, artisans, bakers, and musicians in the heart of Cedar City every Saturday for the past 15 years. From local farmers to bakers to artisans, they carefully curate a weekly lineup of vendors who offer unique products and services, ensuring every booth at Festival City Farmers Market is a standout.

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