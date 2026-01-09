© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film Festival--International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026

Film Festival--International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026

International year of rangelands atand pastoralists Film Festival will be in the Utah theater in Logan with International and local films on Fridaay September 25th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP; iyrp.info). This designation has followed years of advocacy by global stakeholders involving 102 nations and 437 organizations. Dry rangelands are a dominant world landscape and are home to millions of people, many of whom raise livestock. The IYRP and this event seek to celebrate rangelands and raise public awareness concerning the challenges facing stewardship of rangelands and the sustainable livelihoods of rangeland inhabitants. The event will offer a series of short presentations, videos, discussions, and prizes to engage a general audience. A major focus will be on Utah and the American West--other parts of the world will also receive attention to illustrate diverse issues.

The Utah Theatre
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

USU Department of Wildland Resources
435-797-2254
chris.keyes@usu.edu
https://qanr.usu.edu/wild/
The Utah Theatre
18 West Center Street
Logan, Utah 84321
435-750-0300
utahfestival.org