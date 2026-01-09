Film Festival--International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026

International year of rangelands atand pastoralists Film Festival will be in the Utah theater in Logan with International and local films on Fridaay September 25th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP; iyrp.info). This designation has followed years of advocacy by global stakeholders involving 102 nations and 437 organizations. Dry rangelands are a dominant world landscape and are home to millions of people, many of whom raise livestock. The IYRP and this event seek to celebrate rangelands and raise public awareness concerning the challenges facing stewardship of rangelands and the sustainable livelihoods of rangeland inhabitants. The event will offer a series of short presentations, videos, discussions, and prizes to engage a general audience. A major focus will be on Utah and the American West--other parts of the world will also receive attention to illustrate diverse issues.