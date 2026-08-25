The 3rd Annual "Flip the Script: Miscast With Purpose" is a night of music, joy, and mental health advocacy on Saturday September 19th at 7:30 p.m. in the West Valley performing Arts center.🎭🎶

Featuring incredible local talent, this year’s live performance cabaret supports The Defensive Line and Be Better Utah, two organizations working to strengthen mental health and suicide prevention in BIPOC communities.

The Defensive Line is a nonprofit focused on preventing youth suicide by helping adults in schools build stronger, more human connections with young people.

Be Better Utah’s Client Access Program (CAP) bridges the gap between individuals seeking care and providers ready to serve them.