Flip The Script: Miscast With Purpose
Flip The Script: Miscast With Purpose
The 3rd Annual "Flip the Script: Miscast With Purpose" is a night of music, joy, and mental health advocacy on Saturday September 19th at 7:30 p.m. in the West Valley performing Arts center.🎭🎶
Featuring incredible local talent, this year’s live performance cabaret supports The Defensive Line and Be Better Utah, two organizations working to strengthen mental health and suicide prevention in BIPOC communities.
The Defensive Line is a nonprofit focused on preventing youth suicide by helping adults in schools build stronger, more human connections with young people.
Be Better Utah’s Client Access Program (CAP) bridges the gap between individuals seeking care and providers ready to serve them.
West Valley Performing Arts Center
$15.00-24.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Utah Center for Evidence Based Treatment
(801) 419-0139
events@ucebt.com
West Valley Performing Arts Center
3333 Decker Lake DrWest Valley City, Utah 84119
(801) 965-5140