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Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

The Ellen Eccles Theatre presents a LIVE version of Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock from 6:30PM to 11:59PM on Nov 16th at 43 South Main Street in Logan.

This all-new, family friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, and a visit from a giant Gorg, as well as original puppet creature friends - all built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Featuring songs and visual effects, this musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a trip to Fraggle Rock.

Ellen Eccles Theatre
$35 -$55
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Logan Downtown Alliance
(385) 837-2727
http://business.cachechamber.com/list/member/logan-downtown-alliance-3223
Ellen Eccles Theatre
43 S. Main St.
Logan, Utah 84341
435-752-0026
Info@CacheArts.org
cachearts.org