Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

The Ellen Eccles Theatre presents a LIVE version of Fraggle Rock: Back to The Rock from 6:30PM to 11:59PM on Nov 16th at 43 South Main Street in Logan.

This all-new, family friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, and a visit from a giant Gorg, as well as original puppet creature friends - all built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Featuring songs and visual effects, this musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a trip to Fraggle Rock.