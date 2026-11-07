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Holiday Sale Preview Exhibition

Holiday Sale Preview Exhibition

The ReadyMade Gallery on Logan's Center Street hosts a holiday sale preview exhibition Wednesdays through Saturdays through December 4th from 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

HOLIDAY CLOSURES:
Thanksgiving break: Wednesday, Nov. 25 - Friday, Nov. 27

ReadyMade Gallery
Every week through Dec 04, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
https://artsci.usu.edu/art-design/
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center St
Logan, Utah 84321