Holiday Sale Preview Exhibition
Holiday Sale Preview Exhibition
The ReadyMade Gallery on Logan's Center Street hosts a holiday sale preview exhibition Wednesdays through Saturdays through December 4th from 12 p.m.–7 p.m.
HOLIDAY CLOSURES:
Thanksgiving break: Wednesday, Nov. 25 - Friday, Nov. 27
ReadyMade Gallery
Every week through Dec 04, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center StLogan, Utah 84321