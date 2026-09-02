The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah October 10–11, 2026.

Mark your calendars! The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will return to NHMU October 10–11, 2026. Visitors are invited to explore and purchase one-of-a-kind works—from intricate beadwork and handwoven textiles to masterfully crafted pottery, jewelry, and paintings. But this event is more than a market; it’s a chance to connect with living traditions, to hear directly from artists who are not only creating breathtaking art but also preserving and passing on cultural knowledge.