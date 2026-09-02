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Indigenous Art Market & Festival

Indigenous Art Market & Festival

The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah October 10–11, 2026.

Mark your calendars! The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will return to NHMU October 10–11, 2026. Visitors are invited to explore and purchase one-of-a-kind works—from intricate beadwork and handwoven textiles to masterfully crafted pottery, jewelry, and paintings. But this event is more than a market; it’s a chance to connect with living traditions, to hear directly from artists who are not only creating breathtaking art but also preserving and passing on cultural knowledge.

Natural History Museum of Utah
Included with museum admission. Price varies by ticket type.
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu

Artist Group Info

athess@nhmu.utah.edu
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu
https://nhmu.utah.edu/