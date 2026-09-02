Indigenous Art Market & Festival
Indigenous Art Market & Festival
The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah October 10–11, 2026.
Mark your calendars! The Indigenous Art Market & Festival will return to NHMU October 10–11, 2026. Visitors are invited to explore and purchase one-of-a-kind works—from intricate beadwork and handwoven textiles to masterfully crafted pottery, jewelry, and paintings. But this event is more than a market; it’s a chance to connect with living traditions, to hear directly from artists who are not only creating breathtaking art but also preserving and passing on cultural knowledge.
Natural History Museum of Utah
Included with museum admission. Price varies by ticket type.
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
Artist Group Info
athess@nhmu.utah.edu
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara WaySalt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu