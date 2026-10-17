Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration

Family Four, the musical family of Jenny Oaks Baker presents a Christ-centered holiday show on Saturday December 5th 7th 7:00 p.m. at the burning Center in Weber.

Experience the magic of Christmas with Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her accomplished children, musical ensemble Family Four, in a heartwarming, Christ-centered holiday show featuring Tony Award-Winning Soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller. Enjoy captivating and cherished Christmas carols arranged by Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor, inspiring script by New York Times best-selling author Jason F. Wright, and moving narration and powerful vocals by baritone Preston Yates. Returning by popular demand are vibrant performances by Ballet West Academy and Scariff Locklier Leonelli School of Irish Dance, and featuring Syracuse High School A Capella Choir as directed by Nathan Egan. This unforgettable show is sure to fill your season with joy, reverence, and festive cheer!

"Joy to the World" is produced by SoulFill Music Foundation, sponsored the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, and is proud to support #LighttheWorld.

