Jubilate presents the 9/11 Memorial Chorus and Orchestra for the 25th anniversary commemoration of September 11, 2001 Friday September 11th at 7:00 p.m. in St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Holladay.

Jubilate presents Mozart’s Requiem in observance of the 25th anniversary of September 11. Having joined the global “Rolling Requiem” in 2002 to honor those lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the community choir and guest orchestra return to perform this monumental work for a historic milestone.

This performance pauses to remember those who perished, honor the first responders and rescue workers, and express gratitude to the local law enforcement and fire & rescue personnel serving our community today. The evening features the chorus, a small orchestra, and a candle-lighting dedication.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Jubilate concerts are supported in part by the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts & Parks (ZAP) program, bringing meaningful cultural performances to our community.