Kristina Evonne Concert at the Yellow House

On October 8th at 7 p.m. Outlaw Country and Americana artist, Kristina Evonne is hosting a full band, single release show for her new song Fool's Paradise, with support from Erica Cheyenne at the Yellow House in Logan, Utah.

Admission is free.

You won't want to miss this.

Sign up at the link below for updates!

https://www.kristinaevonne.com/shows/fools-paradise-release-show