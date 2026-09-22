Kristina Evonne Concert at the Yellow House
Kristina Evonne Concert at the Yellow House
On October 8th at 7 p.m. Outlaw Country and Americana artist, Kristina Evonne is hosting a full band, single release show for her new song Fool's Paradise, with support from Erica Cheyenne at the Yellow House in Logan, Utah.
Admission is free.
You won't want to miss this.
Sign up at the link below for updates!
https://www.kristinaevonne.com/shows/fools-paradise-release-show
The Yellow House
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Kristina Evonne
kristinaevonnemusic@gmail.com
The Yellow House
130 North 100 EastLogan, Utah 84321