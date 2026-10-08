Live Behind the Headlines in Salt Lake City with UPR and The Salt Lake Tribune

Please join Utah Public Radio and The Salt Lake Tribune for a special live taping of Behind the Headlines on Oct. 23 in Salt Lake!

Host Tom Williams will be joined by Tribune photographer Trent Nelson and other members of The Tribune photo team. They will discuss recent their recent news assignments, photographing some of the biggest stories in Utah, and their photo careers at The Tribune. Nelson is being honored at The Tribune's annual awards dinner on Nov. 19 and they will discuss how his work led to this award.

Meet UPR and Tribune staff from 8-9 a.m. Join us for the live broadcast at 9.