Join us for Meet the Candidates of Box Elder County! Every candidate currently running in a race in Box Elder County has been invited to speak. Come enjoy refreshments, get to know your candidates, and connect with organizations working within our communities on issues that matter to you. Hosted by the League of Women Voters Weber County, Constitution Party of Box Elder, Forward Party Utah, Box Elder Democrats, and Indivisible Box Elder.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1787418252500957/