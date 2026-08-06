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Movies in The Alley: Monty Python and the Holy Grail at Woodbine Food Hall

Movies in The Alley: Monty Python and the Holy Grail at Woodbine Food Hall

Movies in the Alley will be showing "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" at Woodbine Food Hall in Salt Lake City On Friday August 7th. Participants are invited to bring camp chairs and blankets. Seating begins at 8:00 p.m.

Join Woodbine Food Hall and Utah Film Center for an outdoor screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail as part of the Movies in The Alley summer series. Bring your blankets and camp chairs, grab dinner from one of Woodbine's food vendors, and enjoy a classic comedy under the stars.

Seating begins at 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with the movie starting at dusk. Tickets are $5 and are available through Utah Film Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Woodbine Food Hall's vendors before the movie.

This event is part of Woodbine Food Hall's annual outdoor movie series, celebrating community, great food, and classic films throughout the summer.

Woodbine Food Hall
5
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Woodbine Food Hall
545 West 700 South
Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
hello@woodbineslc.com
https://www.woodbineslc.com/