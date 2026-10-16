The music therapy concert muses is on Saturday October 17th in the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan at 7:30 p.m.

The word muse refers to a source of inspiration. This annual music therapy concert highlights the personal and professional influences that shape USU music therapy students. MUSES also celebrates students’ musical skills and the role of music in self-expression and clinical practice.

The concert features contemporary pieces selected to reflect students’ experiences and demonstrate potential applications in music therapy. For more information, visit www.usumtsa.weebly.com.