Odyssey Book Club Meeting #3

The Odyssey book club brings together USU faculty, staff, students and community members to read the original work and discuss its many themes and meanings . The club will meet Thursday, December 3rd at 5:30 p.m. in the Mehdi Haravi Global teaching and learning center on Old Main Hill.

With the popularity of Christopher Nolan's film adaption, Homer's Odyssey has gained new popularity and controversy. This book club will bring together faculty, staff, students, and acommunity members to read the original work and discuss its many themes and meanings. At the end of the semester, we will then hold a screening of the film to discuss the ways in which Homer's story continues to live and be adapted for new audiences.

Register here: https://artsci.usu.edu/events/semester-of-the-odyssey