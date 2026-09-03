Furious Egyptian Theater in Ogden hosts the Ogden mountain Film Festival on Thursday, November 5th at 7:00 p.m. with films about outdoor recreation.

Get ready for a night that celebrates everything we love about Ogden’s outdoors. The inaugural Ogden Mountain Film Festival takes over the Peery’s Egyptian Theater on Thursday, November 5, 2026 with a lineup of short films about outdoor recreation and the landscapes around us, from hiking and trail running to biking, skiing, climbing, paddling, and more.

These films do more than showcase adventure. They remind us why it matters to move responsibly outside, follow trail etiquette, and practice Leave No Trace so these places remain protected for the next generation.

Tickets are on sale now. Get yours today and join us for the first Ogden Mountain Film Festival.