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Paradise Farmers Market

Paradise Farmers Market

Paradise Farmers Market is open every Friday from 6-8PM until the end of September. It is located at Juniper Moon Artisan Market, 8915 S 200 W in Paradise. Vendors provide baked goods, flowers, fresh produce, and more! At the market, there are many local artists who bring their artwork, jewelry and crafts.

Juniper Moon Artisan Market
Free
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Friday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Juniper Moon Artisan Market
435.760.2592
junipermoonartisans@icloud.com
https://junipermoonartisanmarket.com/
Juniper Moon Artisan Market
8915 S 200 W
Paradise, Utah 84328
https://junipermoonartisanmarket.com/